“Reconstruction is possible only after the end of hostilities.” The Kharkiv RMA spoke about the consequences of the attack on the TV tower

As a result of the Russian missile attack on the Kharkiv TV tower, part of the Kharkiv region still does not have access to digital television.

The director of the Department of Civil Protection of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration (RMA) Ivan Sokol told Radio Svoboda about this.

"Digital television in Kharkiv is currently unavailable in the area of the transmitter and in nearby settlements. Specialists conduct an analysis and disassemble the damaged equipment in order to make final conclusions about the damage that was caused by this blow," said Sokol.

He assumes that it will be possible to restore the TV tower only after the end of hostilities. However, after analyzing the damaged equipment, experts will assess the possibility of rebuilding the TV tower.

"If we take into account the way in which it was built, its restoration is possible after the end of hostilities," said the Regional Military Administration representative.

In addition, he believes that the purpose of the attack on the TV tower was to intimidate the people of Kharkiv.

"Imagine, in broad daylight at 4:40 p.m., a rocket attack was made on the tower, which is the highest object in the city of Kharkiv. Of course, that got people a little excited. I think this strike was aimed at slightly intimidating the population of the Kharkiv region," said Sokol.