The Russians hit the object of television infrastructure in Kharkiv. There are interruptions with the signal

The Russians hit the object of television infrastructure in Kharkiv.

This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv regional administration Oleg Synehubov.

According to him, during the alarm, the employees were in shelter, so there were no victims. He noted that there are currently interruptions with the digital television signal.

Meanwhile, local Telegram channels are publishing a video of the destruction of the Kharkiv TV Tower, which was the tallest building in the city. The footage shows that the upper part of the tower has fallen.

"Suspilne Kharkiv" reminded about the FM frequencies of "Ukrainian Radio" in the Kharkiv region in case of disappearance of television broadcasting. Kharkiv — 106.1 FM, Krasnokutsk — 91.5 FM, Krasnograd — 107.6 FM, Pervomaiskyi — 102.6 FM.