In Dnipro, the number of people killed by a missile attack increased to three, and in the region — to eight

In Dnipro, rescuers found another dead man under the rubble of a house — he lived on the fifth floor, and his body was found on the third floor after a missile strike.
This was announced by the head of Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration Serhiy Lysak.
In total, the morning attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region took the lives of eight people, two of them children.
- On the night and morning of April 19, Ukraine was subjected to a massive missile and drone attack. In particular, the explosions occurred in Dnipropetrovsk (Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Pavlograd, Synelnykove district ) and Odesa regions.
- Three series of explosions were heard in Dnipro around 05:05 — the occupiers hit a residential building in Dnipro with a Kh-22 anti-ship missile.