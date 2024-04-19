Missile attack on Dnipropetrovsk region: “Ukrzaliznytsia” informed about 7 injured railway workers and one death

The company "Ukrzaliznytsia" reported that after the Russian missile and drone attack on the city of Dnipro and the region, seven railway workers were injured, and a locomotive brigade worker was killed.
The press service of the Ukrainian Academy of Sciences reported that the victimʼs name is Oksana Storozhenko. She is survived by two sons aged 17 and 15, so the company undertakes to provide financial and social support to her children.
In general, the morning was difficult for "Ukrzaliznytsia" — the Russians targeted the building next to the central station, and also attacked the railway infrastructure in the region. Due to the attack, the work of the Dnipro station had to be stopped for an hour. Trains No. 38 Kyiv — Zaporizhia, No. 80 Lviv — Dnipro, No. 120 Kyiv — Zaporizhia were delayed on the way.
- On the night of April 19, Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on Dnipropetrovsk region. In Dnipro, two people died, 20 were injured. A five-story building, infrastructure facilities at the station were damaged. In the city of Synelnikove, 6 residents died, including two children. Six people were injured. Private houses were damaged. Three people were injured in the Kryvorizka district. The infrastructure facility was damaged. An enterprise was damaged in Pavlograd.
- The Air Force said the Russians launched 14 Shahed attack drones and 22 missiles of various types. Air defense shot down 29 targets out of 36. Also, for the first time in the history of the Russian war against Ukraine , the Russian strategic bomber Tu-22M3 was shot down, which launched two Kh-22 missiles at Dnipropetrovsk region. GUR showed an air defense calculation attack on a Russian bomber. It was shot down using the same tactics as the A-50.