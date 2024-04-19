Missile attack on Dnipropetrovsk region: “Ukrzaliznytsia” informed about 7 injured railway workers and one death

The company "Ukrzaliznytsia" reported that after the Russian missile and drone attack on the city of Dnipro and the region, seven railway workers were injured, and a locomotive brigade worker was killed.

The press service of the Ukrainian Academy of Sciences reported that the victimʼs name is Oksana Storozhenko. She is survived by two sons aged 17 and 15, so the company undertakes to provide financial and social support to her children.

In general, the morning was difficult for "Ukrzaliznytsia" — the Russians targeted the building next to the central station, and also attacked the railway infrastructure in the region. Due to the attack, the work of the Dnipro station had to be stopped for an hour. Trains No. 38 Kyiv — Zaporizhia, No. 80 Lviv — Dnipro, No. 120 Kyiv — Zaporizhia were delayed on the way.