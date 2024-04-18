The German manufacturer Diehl Defense will hand over another IRIS-T air defense system to Ukraine

The German manufacturer Diehl Defense will deliver another IRIS-T anti-missile system to Ukraine to strengthen air defense.

The head of the Diehl Defense arms company Helmut Rauch, who is currently in Kyiv with German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck, told the BILD journalist about this.

"Three of our systems are already in Ukraine, and more will be delivered this year. The next one is just a few weeks away," Rauch said.