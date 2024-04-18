The German manufacturer Diehl Defense will hand over another IRIS-T air defense system to Ukraine

The German manufacturer Diehl Defense will deliver another IRIS-T anti-missile system to Ukraine to strengthen air defense.
The head of the Diehl Defense arms company Helmut Rauch, who is currently in Kyiv with German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck, told the BILD journalist about this.
"Three of our systems are already in Ukraine, and more will be delivered this year. The next one is just a few weeks away," Rauch said.
- The authorities of Ukraine have been calling on allies for several weeks in a row to help with air defense systems and ammunition for them. There was a shortage in the military, which allowed Russian missile and drone attacks to penetrate the defenses, hitting energy facilities such as the Trypil TPP.
- On April 13, Germany announced that it would transfer to Ukraine another Patriot launcher and ammunition for existing air defense systems. The German government also began looking for additional air defense systems for Ukraine from its allies.
- The EU special summit on April 17-18 will also discuss the strengthening of Ukraineʼs air defense. As DW writes, it is expected that the provision of the Patriot air defense system will be discussed both on the sidelines and at the meeting itself. On April 19, a meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council will be held, at which the central topics will be air defense and ammunition for artillery.