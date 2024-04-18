A rescue operation was completed after a missile attack in Chernihiv. 18 people died

In Chernihiv, the search and rescue operation was completed after the Russian missile attack on April 17. A total of 18 people died, and another 78 Ukrainians were injured.

This was reported by the head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration Vyacheslav Chaus.

37 people are receiving inpatient treatment. Locals are provided with the necessary assistance.

Four children were among the injured, three people were rescued from the rubble.