In Chernihiv, the number of dead and injured from a missile attack has increased. The search and rescue operation is ongoing

As of the morning of April 18, the number of people killed in Chernihiv from yesterdayʼs missile attack increased to 18. 77 people were injured, including four children. Three people were rescued from the rubble.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service.

Rescuers dismantled 71% of the destroyed part of the building. They removed more than 1 580 tons of construction debris. The search and rescue operation is ongoing.