Missile attack on Chernihiv: dozens killed and wounded

The number of victims of the missile attack on the central part of the city of Chernihiv is steadily increasing.

On the page of President Volodymyr Zelensky in Telegram, a photo of the consequences of hitting three missiles was published. The local authorities reported that 10 people have already died, and more than 20 people have been injured.

The president calls on the allies to give Ukraine air defense systems.

"Unfortunately, the number of dead may increase. And this would not have happened if Ukraine had received enough air defense equipment and if the worldʼs determination to counter Russian terror was also sufficient," the statement said.

At 11:35, the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko showed a video of the rescue operation in Chernihiv — this is the moment of the rescue of one of the victims. He indicated that there are data on 11 dead and 22 wounded. At least three people are missing. Among the dead is a 25-year-old police lieutenant. She was in her home on sick leave at the time of the attack.

Currently, it is known that civil infrastructure buildings, many high-rise buildings have been damaged, and dozens of vehicles have been destroyed. The search and rescue operation is ongoing. An operational headquarters was created on the spot to help the victims. All services and volunteers are working.