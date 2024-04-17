Russian troops launched three missile strikes at the center of Chernihiv. There are dead and many wounded

Russian troops hit the central part of Chernihiv with missiles at approximately 09:00.

The head of the regional military administration Vyacheslav Chaus reported at 09:34 that three missiles had hit the city. There were dead civilians and many wounded. The acting mayor of Chernihiv Oleksandr Lomako added that the "strike" was at the object of social infrastructure.

Lomako said on the air of the telethon that the information about the four dead has now been confirmed. The number of victims may increase.

At 10:30 it became known about five dead people.

Rescuers, police and medics are working on the spot.