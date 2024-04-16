China supports the "timely" convening of an international peace conference recognized by both Russia and Ukraine and in which both countries will participate.

This was stated by Chinese leader Xi Jinping at a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

The leader of the Peopleʼs Republic of China, Xi Jinping, named four principles that, in his opinion, will prevent "the development of the conflict or even the situation getting out of control":

to focus on the general situation of peace and stability, and not to seek selfish interests;

to cool the situation, not to add fuel to the fire;

to accumulate conditions for the restoration of peace and to avoid further escalation of conflicts;

reduce the negative impact on the world economy and not undermine the stability of global industrial and supply chains.

Xi Jinping added that "China is not a party or a participant in the Ukrainian crisis", but is promoting peace talks.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, China has never once supported Ukraine. Beijing supported the Russian Federation and condemned the sanctions against it imposed by the West due to its armed aggression. Chinaʼs total trade with Russia reached a record high last year — $218 billion in the 11 months of 2023.