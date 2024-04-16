Chinese leader Xi Jinping supported holding a peace summit with the participation of Ukraine and Russia

China supports the "timely" convening of an international peace conference recognized by both Russia and Ukraine and in which both countries will participate.
This was stated by Chinese leader Xi Jinping at a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
The leader of the Peopleʼs Republic of China, Xi Jinping, named four principles that, in his opinion, will prevent "the development of the conflict or even the situation getting out of control":
- to focus on the general situation of peace and stability, and not to seek selfish interests;
- to cool the situation, not to add fuel to the fire;
- to accumulate conditions for the restoration of peace and to avoid further escalation of conflicts;
- reduce the negative impact on the world economy and not undermine the stability of global industrial and supply chains.
Xi Jinping added that "China is not a party or a participant in the Ukrainian crisis", but is promoting peace talks.
Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, China has never once supported Ukraine. Beijing supported the Russian Federation and condemned the sanctions against it imposed by the West due to its armed aggression. Chinaʼs total trade with Russia reached a record high last year — $218 billion in the 11 months of 2023.
Peace Summit
The global peace summit initiated by Ukraine will be held in Switzerland on June 15-16. Invitations will be sent to 80-100 countries. It will discuss, in particular, the Peace Formula to end the war. Volodymyr Zelensky warned against other countries imposing "any formats of negotiations" with Russia on Ukraine.
Meanwhile, the head of the Presidentʼs Office, Andriy Yermak, said that representatives of Russia may be invited to the second summit, which will not take place in Europe, where "they will be presented with this [peace] plan — in case the one who currently represents the aggressor country, will really want to end this war."
What is the Ukrainian peace formula
On November 15, 2022, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi presented the Ukrainian Peace Formula in a speech to the participants of the G20 Summit in Bali. Here is what it provides:
- radiation and nuclear safety with an emphasis on restoring safety around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe;
- food security, in particular the protection and provision of Ukrainian grain exports to the worldʼs poorest countries;
- energy security with an emphasis on price restrictions on Russian energy resources, as well as assistance to Ukraine in restoring its energy infrastructure;
- release of all prisoners of war and deportees, including prisoners of war and children deported to Russia;
- restoration of the territorial integrity of Ukraine and confirmation of its borders by Russia in accordance with the UN Charter, which, according to Zelenskyi, is "non-negotiable";
- withdrawal of Russian troops and cessation of hostilities, restoration of Ukraineʼs state border with Russia;
- justice and fairness, including the creation of a special tribunal to prosecute Russian war crimes;
- prevention of ecocide — the need to protect the environment with an emphasis on demining and restoration of water treatment facilities;
- preventing the escalation of the conflict and building a security architecture in the Euro-Atlantic space, including security guarantees for Ukraine;
- confirmation of the end of the war, including a document signed by all parties involved.