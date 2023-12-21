Russiaʼs trade with China reached a record $200 billion in one year

Bilateral trade between China and Russia exceeded $218 billion in 11 months of 2023. This is a record.

This was announced by Chinese leader Xi Jinping during a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mykhailo Mishustin, CNN reports.

Xi Jinping noted that the countries have achieved ahead of schedule the goal set in 2019: to reach the mark of $200 billion by 2024.

After the beginning of the full-scale war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, trade between Russia and China increased, it increased by about 30% in 2022 to a then record $190 billion.

However, this yearʼs figure represents only 4% of Chinaʼs total world trade for the same period of $5.41 trillion.

At the meeting, the Chinese leader and the Russian prime minister signed agreements on strengthening trade, transport, e-commerce and customs procedures, as well as strengthening cooperation in the development of Arctic shipping lanes, aircraft construction, space exploration and satellite navigation. At the same time, the Chinese and Russian militaries held regular consultations and agreed to "improve the level of strategic coordination."