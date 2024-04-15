The Russians hit the Kharkiv region with an aerial bomb. There are dead

Today at 2 oʼclock in the afternoon, Russian troops hit Lukyantse in the Kharkiv region with a guided aerial bomb.
This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration Oleg Syniehubov.
An aerial bomb hit an educational institution, Syniehubov notes. As a result of the strike, two civilians were killed.
- Last day, the Russians struck with air force, artillery and mortars on populated areas of Kharkiv, Chuhuyiv and Kupyansk districts of Kharkiv region. One person died, two were injured.
- In the Kharkiv region, forced evacuation of families with children will be carried out in 47 front-line settlements. 182 children live there.
- The Russian occupiers shell Kharkiv and the region with various types of weapons almost every day. In particular, on the night of March 22, Russia carried out more than 15 airstrikes on energy facilities — the missiles completely destroyed the Zmiyivka TPP, and the largest TPP-5 in Kharkiv, which provided heat to a part of the city, was also destroyed.
- Kharkiv needs more than $10 billion to recover from the Russian shelling. According to the mayor, almost all of Kharkivʼs critical infrastructure was destroyed as a result of it.