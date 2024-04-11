Families with children are being forcibly evacuated from 47 front-line settlements in the Kharkiv region

Forced evacuation of families with children will be carried out in 47 front-line settlements of the Kharkiv region.
This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Synyehubov, following the results of the regional Defense Council meeting.
According to him, it is only about settlements close to the border with the Russian Federation of Kharkiv, Bohodukhiv and Izyum districts.
"According to our information, 182 children live in the designated settlements. This decision does not apply to the city of Kharkiv," Synyehubov informed.
Evacuation routes have already been determined and places for peopleʼs temporary accommodation have been reserved.
- The Russian occupiers shell Kharkiv and the region with various types of weapons almost every day. In particular, on the night of March 22, Russia carried out more than 15 airstrikes on energy facilities — the missiles completely destroyed the Zmiivskaya TPP, and the largest TPP-5 in Kharkiv, which provided heat to a part of the city, was also destroyed.
- Kharkiv needs more than $10 billion to recover from the Russian shelling. According to the mayor, almost all of Kharkivʼs critical infrastructure was destroyed as a result of the shelling.