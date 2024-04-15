Russian troops shelled three districts of the Kharkiv region. There are dead and wounded

The Russian occupiers attacked Kharkiv region with air force, artillery, and mortars. One person died, two were injured.
This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine.
Over the past 24 hours, the Russian army shelled populated areas of the Kharkiv, Chuhuyiv and Kupyansk districts.
In the village of Mala Vovcha, the Russians dropped a drone with explosives — a 58-year-old woman was killed.
In the village of Slatyne, the occupiers launched guided aerial bombs and damaged the building of a private enterprise and a residential building. A 51-year-old civilian woman was injured.
In the village of Martove, a man was blown up by an unknown explosive device while fishing. He was sent to the hospital.
- In the Kharkiv region, forced evacuation of families with children will be carried out in 47 front-line settlements. 182 children live there.
- The Russian occupiers shell Kharkiv and the region with various types of weapons almost every day. In particular, on the night of March 22, Russia carried out more than 15 airstrikes on energy facilities — the missiles completely destroyed the Zmiyivka TPP, and the largest TPP-5 in Kharkiv, which provided heat to a part of the city, was also destroyed.
- Kharkiv needs more than $10 billion to recover from the Russian shelling. According to the mayor, almost all of Kharkivʼs critical infrastructure was destroyed as a result of the shelling.