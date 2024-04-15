Russian troops shelled three districts of the Kharkiv region. There are dead and wounded

The Russian occupiers attacked Kharkiv region with air force, artillery, and mortars. One person died, two were injured.

This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine.

Over the past 24 hours, the Russian army shelled populated areas of the Kharkiv, Chuhuyiv and Kupyansk districts.

In the village of Mala Vovcha, the Russians dropped a drone with explosives — a 58-year-old woman was killed.

1 3



Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

In the village of Slatyne, the occupiers launched guided aerial bombs and damaged the building of a private enterprise and a residential building. A 51-year-old civilian woman was injured.

In the village of Martove, a man was blown up by an unknown explosive device while fishing. He was sent to the hospital.