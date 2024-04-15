The US Congress “reached a consensus” on providing aid to Ukraine and Israel

The leader of the majority of the Democratic Party in the US Senate, Chuck Schumer, said that the US Congress "reached a consensus" for quick aid to Ukraine and Israel.

ABC News writes about it.

At a press conference in New York, Schumer said that he "hopes" that during this week it will be possible to reach agreements to help Ukraine and Israel. According to him, the best way to send aid to countries is the adoption by the House of Representatives of a bill on aid for $95.34 billion, of which $61 billion is for Ukraine. It was approved by the US Senate back in February 2024, but Speaker of the House of Representatives Mike Johnson has not yet brought it to a vote.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise said the House will reschedule this week to "consider legislation that supports Israel and holds Iran and its terrorist collaborators accountable." However, it is currently unclear which laws are in question and how they will differ from the bill approved by the Senate.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mike Johnson, said he would put aid to Israel to a vote this week, but did not specify whether the law would also include aid to Ukraine and other US allies. At the same time, US President Joe Biden, during a telephone conversation with the leaders of both parties in Congress, called for the speedy approval of the draft law, which provides for the allocation of aid to Ukraine and Israel.

What about American aid to Ukraine

US military aid to Ukraine was exhausted at the end of 2023. Last year in October, Joe Biden submitted a request to Congress for the allocation of $106 billion, of which more than $61 billion is intended for Ukraine, mostly for the purchase of weapons from the United States. The rest of the funds from the package were intended for Israel, aid to the Asia-Pacific region, humanitarian activities in the Gaza Strip, etc. However, the request was not approved due to political disputes.

Subsequently, an alternative draft law appeared on the $95.34 billion aid package for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan, of which $61 billion is for Ukraine. The US Senate voted for it on February 13. Both houses of the US Congress (Senate and House of Representatives) must approve the legislation before President Joe Biden can sign it. However, the US House of Representatives adjourned without voting for aid to Ukraine.