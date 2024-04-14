The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: The Russians are preparing another provocation at the ZNPP in order to blame Ukraine

According to Ukrainian intelligence, the Russians are planning another provocation "under a foreign flag" at the occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.
Only in recent weeks, Russia has already tried several times to transfer responsibility for the use of drones to attack the facilities of the ZNPP to Ukraine. So the Russian Federation is trying to blackmail Ukraine and the entire international community with the risk of a disaster at the station.
"Only the return of the ZNPP to the control of Ukraine can restore the real safety of the plant. As long as Russian terrorists are at the ZNPP, keep their military equipment there and have the opportunity to conduct their operations, the stationʼs safety cannot be guaranteed," the General Staff emphasized.
- The ZNPP was occupied by the Russian military at the beginning of March 2022 and has been operating under their control since then. The station was completely disconnected from the power grid several times. From September 2022, the IAEA mission is stationed at the station. Ukraine insists on the withdrawal of the Russian occupiers from the station. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasizes that while Russian soldiers are at the ZNPP, "the world remains on the brink of a radiation disaster."
- On March 7, 2024, the IAEA Board of Directors adopted a resolution calling on Russia to immediately return control of the Zaporizhia NPP to Ukraine.
- On April 7, the IAEA announced that the occupied Zaporizhzhya NPP was attacked by several drones, and noted that one drone was aimed at a surveillance and communication facility, and the wreckage of others was found next to a damaged military vehicle of the Russian occupiers.