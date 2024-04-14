The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: The Russians are preparing another provocation at the ZNPP in order to blame Ukraine

According to Ukrainian intelligence, the Russians are planning another provocation "under a foreign flag" at the occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

Only in recent weeks, Russia has already tried several times to transfer responsibility for the use of drones to attack the facilities of the ZNPP to Ukraine. So the Russian Federation is trying to blackmail Ukraine and the entire international community with the risk of a disaster at the station.

"Only the return of the ZNPP to the control of Ukraine can restore the real safety of the plant. As long as Russian terrorists are at the ZNPP, keep their military equipment there and have the opportunity to conduct their operations, the stationʼs safety cannot be guaranteed," the General Staff emphasized.