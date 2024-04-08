The IAEA shared the consequences of the drone attack on the occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP — intelligence denied Ukraineʼs involvement

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) clarified that the occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) was attacked by several drones. The IAEA specialists visited three affected areas.
According to the IAEA, one of the drones was aimed at a surveillance and communication facility. At other places where the wreckage of the drones fell, experts saw blood stains next to a damaged military vehicle of the Russian occupiers.
At the same time, the IAEA team did not notice any structural damage to systems, structures and components important for nuclear safety and the safety of the ZNPP itself.
The Russians blame Ukraine for the attack, and the Russian media relays statements to "Rosatom" about the alleged drone strike on the dome of the sixth power unit of the ZNPP and the three injured occupants.
In the comment to Ukraiinska Pravda [Ukrainian Truth], the Main Directorate of Intelligence (known as GUR) denied Ukraineʼs involvement in armed provocations at the ZNPP. The representative of GUR Andriy Yusov added that simulated strikes on the territory of the nuclear power plant, placement of troops and weapons there, mine-mining is a "constant criminal practice of the occupiers."
- The ZNPP was occupied by the Russian military at the beginning of March 2022 and has been operating under their control since then. The station was completely disconnected from the power grid several times. From September 2022, the IAEA mission is stationed at the station. Ukraine insists on the withdrawal of the Russian occupiers from the station. Volodymyr Zelensky emphasizes that while Russian soldiers are at the ZNPP, "the world remains on the brink of a radiation disaster."
- On March 7, the IAEA Board of Directors adopted a resolution calling on Russia to immediately return control of the Zaporizhzhia NPP to Ukraine.