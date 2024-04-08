The IAEA shared the consequences of the drone attack on the occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP — intelligence denied Ukraineʼs involvement

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) clarified that the occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) was attacked by several drones. The IAEA specialists visited three affected areas.

According to the IAEA, one of the drones was aimed at a surveillance and communication facility. At other places where the wreckage of the drones fell, experts saw blood stains next to a damaged military vehicle of the Russian occupiers.

At the same time, the IAEA team did not notice any structural damage to systems, structures and components important for nuclear safety and the safety of the ZNPP itself.

The Russians blame Ukraine for the attack, and the Russian media relays statements to "Rosatom" about the alleged drone strike on the dome of the sixth power unit of the ZNPP and the three injured occupants.

In the comment to Ukraiinska Pravda [Ukrainian Truth], the Main Directorate of Intelligence (known as GUR) denied Ukraineʼs involvement in armed provocations at the ZNPP. The representative of GUR Andriy Yusov added that simulated strikes on the territory of the nuclear power plant, placement of troops and weapons there, mine-mining is a "constant criminal practice of the occupiers."