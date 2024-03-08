The Board of Directors of the IAEA called on Russia to urgently return control of Zaporizhzhia NPP to Ukraine

The Board of Directors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) adopted a resolution prepared by Ukraine that Russia should immediately return control of Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) to Ukraine.

This was reported by the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine.

The document calls on Russia to urgently remove all unauthorized personnel, including military personnel, from ZNPP and immediately return the station to the full control of the competent authorities of Ukraine.

The Ministry of Energy noted that this is necessary for the safe and reliable operation of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

"Russia is openly hostile to the agency and is deliberately undermining confidence in the non-proliferation system. By supporting the resolution developed by Ukraine today, the countries are sending a clear signal to Russia to stop its illegal activities," says the Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Halushchenko.

According to him, "the future development of atomic energy in the world can be stopped even by any minor accident at Zaporizhzhia NPP."

"In addition, the approved document expresses serious concern about the unstable state of nuclear safety and security at ZNPP, especially the lack of properly qualified personnel at the site, gaps in the implementation of planned and preventive works, the lack of reliable supply chains, the vulnerable state of water supply, external power supply and the installation of anti-personnel mines in the buffer zone between the internal and external perimeter of the facility," the release states.