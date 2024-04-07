A drone exploded at the occupied Zaporizhia NPP. The Russians blame Ukraine

A drone exploded on the territory of the occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. The Russians blame Ukraine for the attack.

The detonation was confirmed by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

"I call for refraining from actions that contradict the 5 IAEA Principles and endanger nuclear safety," said IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi.

The Russian mass media, citing the statements of Rosatom, report that today at 11:38 the first drone allegedly hit near the dining room, as a result of which three employees of the station were injured. After that, another drone apparently hit the dome of the sixth power unit of the ZNPP.

The press service of the station reports that there are no critical damages, the radiation background remains within normal limits.

"Rosatom" calls on the IAEA leadership and the EU countries to react to "the direct threat to the safety of the ZNPP and categorically condemn the attempt to escalate the situation around Europeʼs largest nuclear power plant," the Russian news agency TASS reports.