Iran started an attack on Israel, launching dozens of drones

Iran has launched dozens of drones headed for Israel. They will need several hours to achieve their goals.

A spokesman for the Israel Defense Forces confirmed the start of the Iranian attack. The Israeli military is already monitoring the movement of drones and working to intercept them, reports The Times of Israel.

So far no air alert has been declared in Israel, sirens will be activated if drones enter Israeli airspace.

"The air defense group is on high alert at the same time as Air Force aircraft and Navy ships performing tasks to protect the countryʼs skies," Israelʼs Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that Israel is prepared for a direct attack by Iran and will respond in kind. The IDF is on full combat alert. Israelʼs defense will be supported by the United States.

Escalation in the Middle East

On the morning of April 1, there was an attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus. Then two Iranian generals and five officers were killed, including the influential Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Zahedi, the senior commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Iran blamed Israel for the attack.

After the strike, Iranʼs Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei declared that "the Zionist regime will be punished." Khameneiʼs military adviser later threatened that none of Israelʼs embassies were "secure anymore."

After Iranʼs threats to retaliate, the IDF strengthened its defenses on April 4 and put units and reserves on alert. At the same time, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reacted to a possible attack by Iran, noting that Israel has been fighting its belligerent neighbor for years and will be able to defend itself.

In the evening of April 12, almost 50 missiles were fired from Lebanon to the north of Israel. The group "Hezbollah" took responsibility for this — it is an alleged strike in support of Palestinians in Gaza and a response to Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon.