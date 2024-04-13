Russian occupiers shelled Donetsk region. There are dead and wounded

The Russian army massively shelled the center of the Donetsk region. There are dead and wounded civilians.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin.

The Russians dropped a KAB-500 on Ocheretyne and aimed at a five-story building. So far, it is known about one injured person. There may be people under the rubble, but the search operation is not started due to the security situation.

Вадим Філашкін / Донецька ОВА

In the village of Netaylove, the Russian invaders killed two people.

A resident of the village of Novoselydivka died in the Kurakhiv community. In the Maryinka community, one person was wounded by shelling in the city of Krasnohorivka.

The head of the Regional Military Administration called on the residents of the region to evacuate.

Mandatory evacuation has already been announced in the Donetsk region, and forced evacuation from front-line communities. The Russian occupiers are constantly shelling the cities and villages of the region, as a result of which there are wounded or dead people every day.