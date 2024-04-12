A Russian missile hit a five-story building in Kostyantynivka. There are casualties

A Russian missile hit a five-story building in Kostyantynivka, Donetsk region. At least three people were injured in the shelling.

This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service.

1 3



Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

The impact caused a fire on the balconies from the 2nd to the 5th floor. Rescuers extinguished the fire on an area of 150 square meters.