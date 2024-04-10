There are two dead bodies — a mother and a son — were found under the rubble of a house, in Kostyantynivka, Donetsk region

The day before, the Russian occupiers launched an airstrike on Kostyantynivka in the Donetsk region. Today, the rescuers managed to get the bodies of two dead people from under the rubble — they are a woman and her son, born in 2011. Three people died in total.

This is written by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine and the Donetsk Regional Prosecutorʼs Office.

Russian aviation targeted a two-story building in Kostyantynivka, causing it to partially collapse. It happened on April 9, the same day the rescuers removed the body of the dead man.

1 3



Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

Rescuers of the State Emergency Service completed emergency rescue operations. In total, the air bomb damaged 27 private houses, three high-rise buildings, two infrastructure facilities and an administrative building.

Mandatory evacuation has been announced in Donetsk region, and mandatory evacuation from front-line communities. The Russian occupiers are shelling the cities and villages of the region every day, as a result of which there are wounded or dead every day.