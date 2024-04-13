Trump supported the bill on aid to Ukraine, but in the form of a loan

Former US President Donald Trump, after a meeting with the Speaker of the House of Representatives Mike Johnson, supported the draft law on aid to Ukraine. However, according to Trump, additional financing should be provided on loan terms.

The Hill writes about it.

"Weʼre looking at it [aid to Ukraine] right now, and theyʼre talking about it, and weʼre thinking about doing it in the form of a loan, not just a gift," Trump said in a joint speech with Speaker Johnson.

According to Trump, the United States "gives away billions of dollars in gifts." He says that Europe "also needs to step up and give money to balance the score."

"If they donʼt settle the score, Iʼm going to be very upset because theyʼre going to suffer a lot more than us, " Trump said.

For several months, Trump has expressed skepticism about helping Ukraine in its war with Russia. He said that supporting Ukraine is not a strategic interest of the USA and that the main part of the aid should be provided by Europe. His views significantly influenced the Republicans of the US Congress, which made it difficult to pass a draft law on aid to Ukraine.

The Hill notes that Trumpʼs position created a "political minefield" for Johnson, as he was allegedly ready to approve aid to Ukraine.

It became known in February that Speaker of the House of Representatives Johnson and the Republicans are developing a new draft law on aid to Ukraine. At a meeting with Republican senators, Johnson said that the United States should not provide military aid to Ukraine for free, but on credit, or transfer weapons on a lend-lease basis. In Johnsonʼs opinion, aid to Ukraine will not be financed at the expense of American taxpayers.

What about American aid to Ukraine

US military aid to Ukraine was exhausted at the end of 2023. Last year in October, Joe Biden submitted a request to Congress for the allocation of $106 billion, of which more than $61 billion is intended for Ukraine, mostly for the purchase of weapons from the United States. The rest of the funds from the package were intended for Israel, aid to the Asia-Pacific region, humanitarian activities in the Gaza Strip, etc. However, the request was not approved due to political disputes.

Subsequently, an alternative draft law appeared on the $95.34 billion aid package for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan, of which $61 billion is for Ukraine. The US Senate voted for him on February 13. Both houses of the US Congress (Senate and House of Representatives) must approve the legislation before President Joe Biden can sign it. However, the US House of Representatives adjourned without voting for aid to Ukraine.

Bloomberg wrote that the vote in the US House of Representatives on aid to Ukraine will take place no earlier than mid-April, possibly later. Speaker Mike Johnson is still looking for ways to soften Republican opposition.