Bloomberg: The US House of Representatives will consider aid to Ukraine no earlier than mid-April

The vote in the US House of Representatives on aid to Ukraine will take place no earlier than mid-April, and possibly later. Speaker Mike Johnson is still looking for ways to soften Republican opposition.

This was reported by the Bloomberg agency with reference to representatives of the party leadership.

Johnson said on April 1 that the House of Representatives would "immediately" consider aid to Ukraine when lawmakers return from their two-week Easter recess on April 8.

Republican Party officials said Johnsonʼs team had not shared with them any plan for the aid package and did not appear to have determined what concessions would be demanded from the administration of US President Joe Biden. Because of this, the bill cannot get the necessary support until next week.

Johnsonʼs press secretary Taylor Haulsey said the speakerʼs promise of quick action did not imply a specific deadline and that Johnson was "listening to members of the party" about the plan.

Two Republican leaders said there was still a chance Johnson could make a decision on the relief plan over the weekend and fast-track legislation next week. But such an accelerated schedule may lead to the failure of the bill, as well as to further confrontation with supporters of the hard line of the Republican Party, Bloomberg emphasized.

What about American aid to Ukraine

US military aid to Ukraine was exhausted at the end of 2023. Last year in October , Joe Biden submitted a request to Congress for the allocation of $106 billion, of which more than $61 billion is intended for Ukraine, mostly for the purchase of weapons from the United States. The rest of the funds from the package were intended for Israel, aid to the Asia-Pacific region, humanitarian activities in the Gaza Strip, etc. However, the request was not approved due to political disputes.

Subsequently, an alternative draft law appeared on the $95.34 billion aid package for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan, of which $61 billion is for Ukraine. The US Senate voted for him on February 13. Both houses of the US Congress (Senate and House of Representatives) must approve the legislation before President Joe Biden can sign it. However, the US House of Representatives adjourned without voting for aid to Ukraine.