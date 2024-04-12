The Russians attacked the Trypilska TPP with Kh-69 missiles. Ukrainians learn to beat them

The Russian occupiers attacked the Trypilska TPP in the Kyiv region on the night of April 11 with new Kh-69 missiles. The Defense Forces of Ukraine are studying methods to shoot them down. Most likely, these missiles can be shot down from Patriot systems.

This was reported by the spokesman of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Ilya Yevlash on the air of the telethon.

According to him, the Russians produced the parts for the Kh-69 missiles last year. Presumably, Russian troops have already used the Kh-69 for attacks on Ukraine. However, this is considered a new goal for the Ukrainian military.

"Russia is constantly trying to make new missiles. But everything depends on the success of their production, how quickly the Russians will be able to provide themselves with various semiconductors, chips, microcircuits, etc.," Yevlash added.

An Air Force spokesman suggested that the Kh-69 missiles would be able to be shot down by the Patriot air defense systems, as they were able to handle more sophisticated types of missiles, such as the “Kinzhal” and “Zircon”.

The profile publication Defense Express describes the Kh-69 as a subsonic cruise missile for tactical aircraft, in particular for the Russian Su-34 and Su-35. Sources of the publication reported that when the Trypilska TPP was hit, the launch range of the missile reached 400 kilometers, which exceeded the known estimates of the Kh-69ʼs range of 300 kilometers. Another feature of the rocket is the possibility of ultra-low flight at a height of 20 meters.