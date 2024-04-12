Air defense forces shot down 16 attack drones overnight. The Russians aimed for the energy facility

On the night of April 12, the Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with 17 Shahed attack UAVs from Cape Chauda in occupied Crimea and a Kh-59 guided air missile from the occupied territory of Donetsk region.

This was reported by Air Force Commander Mykola Oleschuk.

Aviation of the Air Force and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine shot down 16 attack drones within Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsia and Khmelnytskyi regions.

Командувач Повітряних сил Микола Олещук / Telegram

The Southern Defense Forces specified that the energy infrastructure of various regions of Ukraine was under attack. The Defense Forces shot down four drones in Dnipropetrovsk region, and one each in Kherson, Mykolaiv and Odesa region.

A fire broke out at an energy facility in Kryvyi Rih region due to the fall of debris from a downed drone. It continues to be extinguished.