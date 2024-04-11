The number of people killed in the missile attack on Odesa region has increased to five

Russian occupiers attacked Odesa district with ballistic missiles the day before. The number of dead increased to five — one of the seriously injured men died in the hospital.

This was reported in the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

In the evening of April 10, the Russians hit Odesa with Iskander-M ballistic missiles, damaging transport infrastructure and trucks.

It immediately became known about the death of four people, including a ten-year-old girl. Another 14 people were injured, four of them were in a serious condition, five were in a moderate condition, and another five had minor injuries.

There is also a child among the victims, a four-year-old girl with a shrapnel wound to her back and a contusion.

Later that day, the Southern Defense Forces clarified that the Russian occupiers had damaged the gas station. There is damage to shops, warehouses, administrative and private buildings.

On the night of April 11, the Russian army again shelled the Odesa region. Seven strike drones were destroyed over the region, and their debris caused a fire on the territory of the energy facility. It passed without any deaths or injuries.