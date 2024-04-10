The Russians attacked Odesa with missiles. There are dead, among them a child

Four people, including a ten-year-old girl, died as a result of an evening rocket attack by Russians on Odesa district. Seven more were wounded, one man was in serious condition, his lower limbs were amputated.

Oleg Kiper, the head of Odesa Regional State Administration, reports this.

Today, from 6:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Odesa was hit by ballistic missiles, previously, the Russians hit "Iskander-M".

In the Odesa district, the transport infrastructure and trucks nearby were damaged. All relevant services are on site.

At 9:19 p.m., the Odesa Regional Prosecutorʼs Office reported that Russian troops had struck the regionʼs transport and logistics infrastructure. The number of victims of the attack increased to 14, they were hospitalized.