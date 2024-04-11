HACC confiscated the property of the ex-Minister of Education, traitor Tabachnyk

The Higher Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) satisfied the lawsuit of the Ministry of Justice against the former Minister of Education and Science Dmytro Tabachnyk, who was found guilty of treason, aiding Russia and violating the laws and customs of war.

The press service of the Ministry of Justice writes about this.

The court confiscated half of the apartment, five plots of land, a residential building and monetary assets as state income. This property was either written directly to him or to his mother.

The anti-corruption center clarifies that half of the apartment on the street was confiscated. Yaroslaviv Val in Kyiv, 5 plots of land in the elite village of Kozyn, a house in Kozyn on the banks of the Dnipro River with an area of 672 square meters. m, almost $144 thousand in a bank account, the right to compensation of 40.6 million hryvnias and the right to demand from one of the banks for 191 thousand hryvnias.

Dmytro Tabachnyk is currently in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, helping the occupation administrations function and supporting Russian aggression.