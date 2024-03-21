Two government officials Yanukovych-era were sentenced to prison in absentia and their property worth 200 million UAH was confiscated

Ex-Minister of Education and Science Dmytro Tabachnyk and ex-head of the State Registration Service Dmytro Vorona were sentenced in absentia. Also, their property worth more than 200 million hryvnias was confiscated.

This was reported in the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Tabachnyk was found guilty of high treason, aiding the aggressor state and violating the laws and customs of war (Part 2 of Article 111, Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 111-2, Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 Article 438 of the Criminal Code). He was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Dmytro Vorona received 12 years for aiding the aggressor state (Part 1 of Article 111-2 of the Criminal Code).

Both Yanukovych-era government officials are hiding in the territory of Russia and in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine, where they continue to conduct subversive activities, the Seciruty Service of Ukraine (SBU) noted.

Both Tabachnyk and Vorona are in direct contact with Oleg Kozlov, a staff member of the 9th Department of the Operational Information Department of the 5th Service of FSB. Under his tutelage, as noted in the Security Service of Ukraine, Tabachnyk regularly provided the Russians with his own forecasts regarding the development of the socio-political situation in Ukraine after the start of a full-scale war, and advised Gauleiter Saldo and Balytskyi on the conduct of pseudo-referendums.

Dmitry Vorona.

Dmytro Tabachnyk also helped collaborators in the occupied territories of the Kherson region and Zaporizhzhia with the reformatting of the educational sector according to Russian "standards". The ex-minister was appointed an "advisor" of Balytskyi and included in the local branch of Putinʼs United Russia party.

Dmytro Vorona was also an adviser to Balytskyi, in particular, he prepared an appeal to Putin, where he proposed to reward the Russian military and collaborators who took part in the seizure of a part of the territory in the south of Ukraine. Later, he became a "senator of the Russian Federation from the Zaporizhzhia region" and moved to Moscow.

Both ex-government officials are involved in looting the property of farmers in the occupied territories and seizing their enterprises.