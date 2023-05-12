Former minister Dmytro Tabachnyk cooperates with the FSB. He was exposed by the Security Service of Ukraine

Investigators of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) uncovered new facts of the criminal activities of the former Minister of Education and Science Dmytro Tabachnyk, who is suspected of treason.

It has been established that he is in direct contact" with the a staff member of the 9th Department of the Operational Information Department of the 5th Service of the FSB Oleh Kozlov.

After the start of the full-scale invasion, he coordinated with a representative of the Russian special service subversive activities against Ukraine.

According to the investigation, Tabachnyk actively participated in the organization of pseudo-referendums in the occupied districts of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.

Tabachnyk also directly fulfilled Moscowʼs task of "reformatting" the educational and medical sectors to meet the needs of the aggressor country.

It was under his coordination that the majority of educational institutions and hospitals in the region were converted into barracks for the occupation groups of the Russian Federation.

Also, the person involved was included in the local branch of the Kremlin party "Edynaya rossiya".

Tabachnyk, together with Murad Saidov — Kadyrovʼs so-called overseer of the region — organized the export of agricultural machinery from the warehouses of a local agricultural holding to Crimea last April.

Based on the collected evidence, Tabachnyk was additionally notified of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Art. 111-2 (assistance to the aggressor state);

Art. 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war).

In November 2022, Dmytro Tabachnyk was informed of suspicion under part 2 of Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law). Subsequently, the Security Service seized his property.