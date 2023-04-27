Dmytro Tabachnyk, the minister of education during Yanukovychʼs time, became an adviser to the head of the occupation administration in the Zaporizhzhia region. He is running for “deputy”

Former Minister of Education Dmytro Tabachnyk became an adviser to the head of the occupation administration in the Zaporizhzhia region. He will also run for local "deputies".

This is stated on the website of Putinʼs United Russia party.

There they began to publish lists of candidates for "deputies" in the annexed Ukrainian territories. Local elections will be held in Russia in September. The heads of 20 regions and the mayor of Moscow will be elected there.

In addition, the Russians want to hold "elections" in the occupied Ukrainian territories. In particular, elect "leaders" of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions. Instead, the "leaders" of Donetsk and Luhansk regions will be elected by local "parliaments".