Dmytro Tabachnyk, the minister of education during Yanukovychʼs time, became an adviser to the head of the occupation administration in the Zaporizhzhia region. He is running for “deputy”

Former Minister of Education Dmytro Tabachnyk became an adviser to the head of the occupation administration in the Zaporizhzhia region. He will also run for local "deputies".
This is stated on the website of Putinʼs United Russia party.
There they began to publish lists of candidates for "deputies" in the annexed Ukrainian territories. Local elections will be held in Russia in September. The heads of 20 regions and the mayor of Moscow will be elected there.
In addition, the Russians want to hold "elections" in the occupied Ukrainian territories. In particular, elect "leaders" of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions. Instead, the "leaders" of Donetsk and Luhansk regions will be elected by local "parliaments".
- In November 2022, Dmytro Tabachnyk was informed of suspicion under part 2 of Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law).
- According to the investigation, he took an active part in the organization of pseudo-referendums in the occupied districts of the Kherson and Zaporizhia regions. Tabachnyk personally consulted representatives of the occupying Russian administration and prepared a draft report on the provision of armed protection of "polling stations" for the deputy head of the government of the Russian Federation. Now the traitor is hiding in the temporarily occupied Crimea.