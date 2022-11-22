The minister from the Victor Yanukovych era was charged with treason — he helped collaborators in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions

The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office of Ukraine reported that the former Minister of Education and Science, Dmytro Tabachnyk, is suspected of treason. He helped the self-proclaimed governments of the occupied parts of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.

This is stated in the text of the suspicion, which is published on the website of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

On May 1, Tabachnyk contacted the collaborators of the occupied territories in the Kherson and Zaporizhia regions, Volodymyr Saldo and Yevhen Balytsky, with the Deputy Minister of Health of the Russian Federation, Andrey Plutynitsky, to organize processes in the field of healthcare in captured settlements. At the same time, he acted as a representative of the highest authorities of the Russian Federation.

Already later, Tabachnyk corresponded with Saldo to organize his meeting with the "Minister of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Crimea" to resolve the issue of creating an "emergency service", signing a "contract" on cooperation with the "Department of Internal Affairs in the Kherson region" and creating a "112" service. At the end of July, Tabachnyk received information about the number of infrastructure facilities, educational institutions, medical institutions, and polling stations from Saldo and Balytskyi.

"On the basis of this information, Tabachnyk submitted a memorandum to the deputy head of the government of the Russian Federation on the need for armed security for these facilities," says the suspicion.

Tabachnyk also reported to the employee of the 9th Department of the Operational Information Department of the 5th Service of the FSB of the Russian Federation about the incompetence of the "head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Office" Balytskyi in matters of creating a network of pharmacies in the occupied territory.