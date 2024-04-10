Drones and rifles. Germany transferred new military aid to Ukraine

On March 10, the German government updated the list of military aid that Germany provides to Ukraine.

This is stated on the website of the German government.

Here is the full list of contents of the new military support package:

tracked all-terrain vehicle Warthog (command vehicle) — nine of these were previously transferred;

two WISENT 1 demining machines — 32 machines were previously handed over;

six thousand shells of 155 mm caliber — previously handed over 68 thousand;

16 Vector reconnaissance UAVs — 196 were previously handed over;

30 reconnaissance UAVs RQ-35 Heidrun — previously transferred 185;

30 sets of anti-aircraft defense equipment — 40 were previously handed over;

11 mobile demining systems — 9 of these systems were previously handed over;

three mine trawls — 43 were previously handed over;

70 infrared cameras — 330 were previously transferred;

680 Haenel MK556 assault rifles — 305 previously transferred;

120 Haenel CR308 rifles;

24 boat motors;

50 Haenel HLR338 sniper rifles — 15 previously transferred;

one million cartridges for small arms;

five thousand detonators.

Germany provides assistance to Ukraine at the expense of supplies of the Federal Armed Forces and supplies of industry financed from the funds of the federal government.