Drones, ammunition and all-terrain vehicles. Germany announced a large package of military aid to Ukraine

On March 28, the German government updated the list of military aid that the country sent to Ukraine. The new package includes ammunition for Leopard 2 A6 tanks, 155 mm caliber shells, drones, evacuation vehicles and more.

This is stated on the website of the German government.

Hereʼs whatʼs in the new support package:

5 tracked repair and evacuation vehicles Warthog;

9 Warthog tracked all-terrain command vehicles;

6 WISENT 1 demining machines;

2 BEAVER bridge pavers;

engineering BREM Bergepanzer 2 and BREM 2A1 Dachs;

9 mine trawls;

3 cars for border protection;

6 Mercedes-Benz Zetros fuel fillers;

14 Vector reconnaissance UAVs;

30 reconnaissance UAVs RQ-35 Heidrun;

5 means of interference for drones;

ammunition for Leopard 2A6 tanks;

18 thousand ammunition caliber 155 mm;

SATCOM surveillance system;

330 infrared cameras;

2 056 RGW90 Matador grenade launchers;

70 GMG grenade launchers.

Missiles for Patriot air defense systems, which are extremely necessary for Ukrainian air defense, as well as 20 Marder armored fighting vehicles and other equipment, are being prepared for transfer to Ukraine.