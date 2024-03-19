Germany informed about a new aid to Ukraine of €500 million. It has shells and armored vehicles

The Defense Minister of Germany Boris Pistorius informed about a new €500 million military aid package for Ukraine.

He stated this at a press conference as part of the Rammstein meeting, Tagesschau reports.

The package will include 10 000 artillery ammunition from the Bundeswehr stockpile, 100 units of armored vehicles and 100 units of transport.

Pistorius also said, handing over the German Aid to Ukraine project, that the package includes 180 000 artillery shells, which are part of the Czech initiative to purchase 800 000 ammunition for Ukraine. Deliveries are planned to start already this summer, that is, in about 2-3 months.

In addition, Germany previously ordered another 100 000 artillery shells of 155 mm caliber, deliveries of which are planned to begin this year. That is, this year Germany will supply Ukraine with more than 350 000 shells.