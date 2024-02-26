Germany handed Ukraine a new aid package

On February 26, the German government reported on the dispatch of another batch of military aid to Ukraine, which included, among other things, artillery shells, drones and demining machines.

According to the list on the website of the German government, Ukraine has recently received 14,000 155 mm ammunition from the Bundeswehr stocks and produced at German factories, as well as four WISENT demining machines.

In addition, the Federal Republic of Germany handed over three mobile, remotely controlled and protected demining systems, equipment for the disposal of explosive objects and 250 sets of tools with explosive materials.

The list also includes:

equipment for disposal of explosive objects;

10 Vector reconnaissance drones with spare parts;

22 anti-drone sensors and jammers;

12 Satcom satellite communication terminals;

four cars for border protection.

The German government also updated the list of aid it plans to provide to Ukraine in the future. There were 10 additional Bergepanzer 2 armored repair and evacuation vehicles and 20 systems of sensors and jammers against drones.