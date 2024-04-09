In Subcarpathian, an official of the TRC who hired football players will be tried

In Subcarpathian, the commander of the security company of the Ivano-Frankivsk Territorial Recruit Center (TRC), who took football players of the "Subcarpathian" club for fictitious military service, will be tried.

The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office writes about this.

An indictment was sent to the court on the fact of negligent attitude to military service under Part 4 of Art. 425 CCU. Earlier, he was informed of the suspicion of exceeding his official authority under Part 5 of Art. 426-1 of the Civil Code.

According to the investigation, seven players and coaches of the "Subcarpathian" club fictitiously served under the leadership of this commander. They received money for this — the amount of losses to the state reached 1.5 million hryvnias. The commander returned part of the money at the stage of the pre-trial investigation. He has already been removed from his post.