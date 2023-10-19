The court remanded an official of the military commissariat, who took “Prykarpattia” football players into “service”

The Lychakivsky District Court of Lviv sent the commander of the guard company of the Ivano-Frankivsk regional military commissariat into custody. He is accused of taking football players from the "Prykarpattia" club for fictitious military service.

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) writes about it.

The court suspended the suspect from work for a month and allowed him to post bail in the amount of 214 000 hryvnias. The commander of the guard company is suspected of exceeding his official powers under Part 5 of Art. 426-1 of the Civil Code.

Football players and coaches of the "Prykarpattia" club spent 1 100 days on fictitious service, during which they received monetary and material support from the state in the total amount of 1.5 million hryvnias.