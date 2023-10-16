SBI declared suspicions in the case of “military service” of football players from “Prykarpattia”

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) declared the suspicion of enlisting football players of the "Prykarpattia" club for fictitious military service to the commander of the guard company of the Ivano-Frankivsk territorial recruit center (TRC).

This is written by the press service of SBI.

The investigation established that the commander enlisted seven players and coaches of the FC "Prykarpattia" for military service in the security company, who did not actually perform military duties.

Football players and coaches stayed "on duty" for 1 100 days, receiving financial and material support from the state in the amount of 1.5 million hryvnias.

Suspicion was reported to the commander for exceeding official authority (Part 5 of Article 426-1 of the Criminal Code). The sanction of the article is up to 12 years of imprisonment.

The investigation is still ongoing, suspicions are being prepared against other participants in the case.