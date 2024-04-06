The president gave a long interview. Main theses about shells, defense and future offensive

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gave a long interview for the telethon "Yedyni Novyny". Briefly about the main theses of the head of state.

In the coming weeks, the Council will vote on the bill on mobilization . It will probably happen on April 11.

Regarding Belarus, we do not yet see any plans, threats or capabilities to attack.

Currently, the Ukrainian troops do not have shells to launch counteroffensive actions, they only have enough ammunition for defense.

Ukraine has a certain stock of missiles for air defense, but with a high intensity of shelling, they may not be enough.

Ukraine needs 25 Patriot systems with 6-8 batteries each for full protection.

Russia plans to mobilize 300,000 troops by June 1.

Ukraine must prepare a significant number of personnel and have a reserve among the military in order to disrupt the enemyʼs counteroffensive.

Currently, Kharkiv is not protected from air attacks, but it is protected by defensive lines:

"Kharkiv is protected today. Not from heavenʼs point of view. As for our defense lines, Kharkiv is not in danger today."

Ukraine is building three lines of fortifications for future protection against a possible Russian attack. In some directions, 92-98% of the works have been completed.

"It is no secret that we are building borders. Both Russians and Belarusians or Russians on the territory of Belarus should know this. Yes, there are boundaries here. Yes, there will be three powerful lines of defense here. There is an army here. There are also "dragonʼs teeth" and anti-tank ditches — and there are no secrets. Thanks to modern technology, they already have all this, but nevertheless there is no need to hide it, because they should know that there will be resistance," Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized.

Updated. In this paragraph, we wrote that Ukraine will receive 10% of the F-16 fighter jets promised by its partners this year. However, in a broader context, the president said that Ukraine will receive 10% of the amount that is needed.

In the coming days, Ukraine will agree with Switzerland on the date of the first inaugural Peace Summit.

"We expect to have 80-100 countries of the world. We believe that this will be the most powerful summit. Peace Summit. Yes, it is inaugural. But this is a very important summit where we will see partners. And on which we will build a map of further steps to end the war," the president said.