Ukraine has no shells for counteroffensive, only for defense

At the moment, the Ukrainian troops do not have shells to launch counter-offensive actions — they only have enough ammunition for defense.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyi.

"We donʼt have projectiles for counter-offensive actions. To protect our state, there are several initiatives that have begun to work, and weapons are coming to us. In the brigades, which are on more intense directions, everything is fairly distributed. No pets. Today, all this is available," the president noted.

According to him, there is also a lack of appropriate weapons to disrupt the counteroffensive actions of the Russians.

"As for disrupting their actions in one or another direction, for example, to work on their airfields or planes, warehouses or bases, then there is a suitable long-range projectile or weapon for this. But this is not enough for us," Zelenskyi emphasized.