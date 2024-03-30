Zelenskyi: Ukraine will be forced to retreat without US help

Volodymyr Zelenskyi said that Ukraine will have to retreat step by step if the US does not restore military aid.

The president stated this in an interview with The Washington Post.

"If there is no US support, then we have neither air defense, nor Patriot missiles, nor obstacles for radio-electronic warfare, nor 155 mm artillery shells. This means that we will return, retreat, step by step, with small steps," the President of Ukraine emphasized.

According to him, Ukraine is trying to find a way not to retreat. If the front remains stable, the military will be able to arm and train new brigades in the rear for a new counteroffensive this year.

Aid from the USA

US military aid to Ukraine was exhausted at the end of 2023. Last year in October , Joe Biden submitted a request to Congress for the allocation of $106 billion, of which more than $61 billion is intended for Ukraine, mostly for the purchase of weapons from the United States. The rest of the funds from the package were intended for Israel, aid to the Asia-Pacific region, humanitarian activities in the Gaza Strip, etc. However, the request was not approved due to political disputes.

On March 25, the head of the committee of the House of Representatives, Republican Michael McCaul, said that Speaker Mike Johnson plans to vote on the draft law on aid to Ukraine after Easter (March 31).

On March 26, the administration of US President Joe Biden once again called on the House of Representatives to pass a draft law on aid to Ukraine. They emphasize that this issue is closely related to the national security of the state.

On March 28, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi had a conversation with the Speaker of the House of Representatives of the US Congress, Mike Johnson.