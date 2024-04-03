Bloomberg: The Russians are currently firing seven times more shells at the front than the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russian troops now produce more and more shells than the Armed Forces. Since January, the Russians have doubled the intensity of shelling, because at the beginning of the year, Ukraine warned its allies that the occupiers had a three-to-one advantage.

Bloomberg writes about this with reference to sources.

According to allied officials familiar with the latest developments on the front lines, the flow of Western military aid to Ukraine has dropped sharply, and some Ukrainian weapons are firing only one round a day to conserve their dwindling supplies.

Allies are trying their best to maintain the flow of supplies to Ukraine, looking for shells all over the world. But since these initiatives have been slow to materialize, it is unclear whether they will produce enough results in the short term to keep the frontline stable.

At the same time, the supply of shells to the Armed Forces of Ukraine does not necessarily have to correspond to the Russian ones, the interlocutors of the publication note: the modern weapons systems they use are more accurate than the Russian ones. According to one official, even increasing Ukraineʼs rate to three shells for every seven Russian missiles fired would be of great importance.

The publication adds that allies of President Volodymyr Zelensky are increasingly concerned that "the summer offensive of the Russians may break through Ukraineʼs defenses."

Aid from the USA

US military aid to Ukraine was exhausted at the end of 2023. Last year in October, Joe Biden submitted a request to Congress for the allocation of $106 billion, of which more than $61 billion is intended for Ukraine, mostly for the purchase of weapons from the United States. The rest of the funds from the package were intended for Israel, aid to the Asia-Pacific region, humanitarian activities in the Gaza Strip, etc. However, the request was not approved due to political disputes.