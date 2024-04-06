The Prime Minister of Moldova called Transnistriaʼs statement about another “drone attack” on a military unit a provocation

Prime Minister of Moldova Dorin Rechan commented on the announcement by the authorities of the unrecognized Transnistria about a new "drone attack" on a military unit, calling it yet another provocation. This is reported by NewsMaker.

"We faced another usual provocation. Letʼs pay attention to the reaction of society, which is already aware of reality. These provocations can no longer cause panic or fear," he said, noting that Russia supports such provocations.

The Bureau of Reintegration of Moldova also stated that "provocations aimed at sowing panic and tension, in particular to draw attention to the region, continue" in the Transnistrian region.