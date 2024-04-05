Unrecognized Transnistria announced a drone attack on a military unit

The so-called Ministry of Defense of the unrecognized Transnistria announced a kamikaze drone attack on a military unit in the Rybnytskyi district, 6 kilometers from the border with Ukraine.
"The target was a radar station, which was slightly damaged, there were no casualties. An investigative team is working on the spot. A criminal case has been initiated," the department clarified, but did not provide any details.
Whose drone it was — they do not specify. Local media "Novosti Pridnestrovya" published a video of the probable moment of the attack.
- On March 17, 2024, the so-called Ministry of State Security of Transnistria announced an attack on the military base in Tiraspol. Local media showed a burnt helicopter. There were no victims.
- On the same day, the official authorities of Chisinau contacted the Ukrainian side. The Moldovan Reintegration Policy Bureau did not confirm any attack on the Transnistrian region. PMR declared sabotage.
- On March 20, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Moldova reported that there was no explosion at the military base in Tiraspol, and the circulated video of the Mi-8 helicopter being blown up was a video montage. The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs said that this is part of a disinformation campaign designed to cause panic, fear and instability among the residents of the region. The OSINT community and video editing specialists claimed that the photo and video of the helicopter were edited — the photo was retouched, and the FPV drone, which allegedly targeted the Mi-8, was "mounted".