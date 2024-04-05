Unrecognized Transnistria announced a drone attack on a military unit

The so-called Ministry of Defense of the unrecognized Transnistria announced a kamikaze drone attack on a military unit in the Rybnytskyi district, 6 kilometers from the border with Ukraine.

"The target was a radar station, which was slightly damaged, there were no casualties. An investigative team is working on the spot. A criminal case has been initiated," the department clarified, but did not provide any details.

Whose drone it was — they do not specify. Local media "Novosti Pridnestrovya" published a video of the probable moment of the attack.