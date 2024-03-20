Moldova stated that there was no explosion at the military base in Tiraspol, and the video of the helicopter explosion was a video montage

Moldova stated that there was no explosion at the military base in Tiraspol (PMR) on March 17, and the circulated video of the detonation of the Mi-8 helicopter was a video montage.

This is reported by the Moldovan publication NewsMaker.

The Minister of Internal Affairs of Moldova Adrian Efros noted that the statement of the unrecognized Transnistria is part of a disinformation campaign intended to cause panic and fear. He assures that there was no explosion.

"This was part of a disinformation campaign aimed at creating panic, fear and instability among citizens. This is a montage. There was no explosion. Specialists will speak in more detail. But it was part of a disinformation campaign and an attempt to provoke instability,” Efros said.

The OSINT community and video editing specialists in X analyzed the video of the explosion. They claimed that the photo and video of the helicopter were edited — the photo was retouched, and the FPV drone, which allegedly targeted the Mi-8, was "mounted". It disappears before the impact, the propeller blades do not move after the explosion, and after the explosion you can see a flash of fuel under the helicopter.

The Bureau of Reintegration of Moldova wrote on the day of the attack that the helicopter shown had been idle for a long time. There could be no fuel in it. The unrecognized Transnistria claims that the helicopter was attacked by a drone and declares sabotage.