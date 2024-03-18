An explosion in a military unit in Transnistria: an FPV drone attacked a Mi-8 helicopter, sabotage is being investigated

The explosion at the military base of the unrecognized Transnistria (PMR) occurred due to an attack by an FPV drone — it was the one that hit the Mi-8 helicopter on March 17 at the airfield of the base in Tiraspol.

This is reported by the state First Transnistrian TV channel with reference to the Investigative Committee (IC) of the PMR.

"On March 17, at approximately 12:09 p.m., an unidentified person blew up a Mi-8 helicopter at the airfield in Tiraspol using an FPV drone. Electric motors, fragments of the frame, circuit boards and the power supply of the copter were found on the spot," said the statement of the IC.

An examination is being conducted. Sabotage is being investigated.