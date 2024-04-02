The government allocated another 5.6 billion hryvnias for the construction of fortifications in five regions

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine allocated another 5.6 billion hryvnias for the construction of fortifications in five regions.
This was reported by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal.
Of this amount, 1.1 billion will be allocated for the construction of fortifications in the Donetsk region, more than a billion for the Zaporizhzhia region, and another 1.5 billion for the Sumy region. In addition, the Kherson region will receive 400 million and the Mykolaiv region will receive 400 million for the construction of fortifications.
In total, the government has allocated 20 billion hryvnias for the construction of defense structures since the beginning of the year.
- On November 24, 2023, the Ministry of Defense created a group that will monitor the construction of fortifications in Ukraine. Its task is to respond to problems, coordinate the efforts of authorities and the military in this matter, and implement reform.
- On December 30, 2023, the government adopted a new approach to the construction of fortifications and expanded the list of state bodies that can purchase goods, works and services for the construction of defense structures — previously this function was performed by regional military administrations. Now, in addition to them, the Ministry of Defense, the State Special Transport Service and the State Agency for Reconstruction and Development of Infrastructure will act as customers.