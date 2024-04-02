The government allocated another 5.6 billion hryvnias for the construction of fortifications in five regions

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine allocated another 5.6 billion hryvnias for the construction of fortifications in five regions.

This was reported by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal.

Of this amount, 1.1 billion will be allocated for the construction of fortifications in the Donetsk region, more than a billion for the Zaporizhzhia region, and another 1.5 billion for the Sumy region. In addition, the Kherson region will receive 400 million and the Mykolaiv region will receive 400 million for the construction of fortifications.

In total, the government has allocated 20 billion hryvnias for the construction of defense structures since the beginning of the year.